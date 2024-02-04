Qatar, Estonia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Defense Minister of Estonia H E Hanno Pevkur and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Qatar. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to reinforce and upgrade them. Senior officials from the two sides attended the meeting.

