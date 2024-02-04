Moecc Records Environmental Violations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has carried out intensified inspection campaign in the northern part of the country.

The campaign resulted in recording 50 violations for setting up camps without a permit and five unlicensed facilities locally called Al Adhab.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change conducts several inspection campaigns regularly to monitor any environmental violations and ensure compliance with the laws and decisions that protect wildlife in the country.

These campaigns include all terrestrial and coastal areas and natural reserves across the country.

The campaigns also aim to inform citizens and residents of the controls and laws that must be followed, and ways to preserve natural reserves in all regions of the country, as well as to raise awareness of the importance of avoiding violations that place their perpetrators under penalty of the law.