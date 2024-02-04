Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Educational Research Award Winners Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation (ALF Foundation) has honoured the winners of the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Educational Research Award for the academic year 2023-2024.

The award, organised by the foundation for the eighth consecutive year in collaboration with the College of Education at Qatar University, took place in the presence of the Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim bin Faisal Al Thani and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, and a member of the Award's Board of Trustees.

Also in attendance were President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari, President of Doha University for Science and Technology Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, President of the Community College Dr. Khaled Al Hurr, General Manager of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation Eng Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei, Dean of the College of Education at Qatar University Dr. Asmaa Abdullah Al Attiya, and General Manager of the Education, Culture and Sports Sector at Al Faisal Holding, ARIES Cluster Mona El Helbawi.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani welcomed the attendees, honoured winners, and guests, expressing his commitment to supporting and sustaining the award. He emphasised the goal of positioning the award among distinguished global educational prizes that contribute to educational and scientific benefits within and outside Qatar, aligning with the vision of the foundation and Qatar Vision 2030.

He also stressed that the award encompasses the entire Arab world, allowing researchers and educators from all Arab countries to participate, enriching the educational library with quality scientific research.

Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi and a member of the Award's Board of Trustees, highlighted the importance and impact of the award on the educational and teaching process.

He congratulated the winners of the eighth edition, thanking Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani for his dedication and support, as well as the efforts of the Board of Trustees, the Al-Faisal Without Borders Foundation team, and the College of Education at Qatar University.

He commended their efforts in transitioning the award from local to Arab and eventually global recognition.

In the same context, Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed the efforts made in the award over the past years. He expressed his satisfaction with Qatar University, represented by the College of Education, for supporting the award.

Al Ansari highlighted the university's commitment to benefiting education students by applying best practices in the educational field during their studies. He emphasized that educational research is an integral part of scientific research and one of its branches.

Al Ansari emphasised the importance of focusing on and employing advanced mechanisms, stating that it is a safety valve for the quality of education and learning not only in Qatar but throughout the Arab world.

He stated,“Educational research is an indispensable part of the field of scientific research and one of its branches. Focusing on it and employing its advanced mechanisms is the safety valve for the quality of education and learning for the children of the nation, not only in Qatar but throughout the entire Arab world. It is an evaluative tool, a means of planning and implementation, and a procedural approach to keeping pace with the knowledge revolution experienced by educational systems in the twenty-first century.

Eng Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei said in its eighth edition, the award received more than 318 educational research submissions, representing diverse categories.

“There were 10 submissions in the Excellence category, 142 in the Academics category, 133 in the Teachers and Leaders category, 21 in the Graduate Students category, and 12 in the Undergraduate category. The winners came from various Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and Palestine,” said Al Yafei.

On her part, Dr. Asma Abdullah Al Attiyah, expressed,“The College of Education always emphasizes encouraging educational research in its various fields. The college actively seeks to enhance the culture of educational research through partnerships and collaboration between different educational institutions within and outside the country.”