Video: Drone Captures Gathering Of Dugongs In Qatari Waters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A group of dugongs were spotted in Qatari territorial waters, announced the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

In a stunning drone video shared on social media, dozens of dugongs were seen gathering in the turquoise-colored waters of Qatar, some of them seen with their young ones.

"The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change monitored a group of dugongs within Qatari territorial waters, through research teams that used modern monitoring techniques using drones," it stated on social media.

The Ministry's efforts in monitoring and studying the behavior of dugongs and their habitats are all aimed at protecting the dugongs, which are already on the list of endangered animals. Gatherings that take place in Qatar's territorial waters are considered the largest congregations of dugongs in the world.