The ₹21.3 Lakh Crore Tax Demands That Will Elude The Government

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "In her recent budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed withdrawing a range of small tax demands under dispute, dating back to 1962. Outstanding direct-tax demands up to ₹25,000 imposed before 2009-10 will be withdrawn, as will demands up to ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15.

