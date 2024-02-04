Indian Embassy Employee In Russia Arrested For Spying For Pakistan's ISI

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Satyendra Siwal, employed as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on allegations of cooperating with Pakistan's ISI further reported that Siwal's posting was at the Indian Embassy in Moscow an official release,
the UP ATS was receiving information from various confidential sources that handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI were trying to manipulate and entice certain individuals with hidden identities in the MEA of the Indian government Read: UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent for Lucknow, search on for two others“They were attempting to manipulate and lure employees associated with the Indian military by offering money. Through these covert means, crucial, confidential, and restricted information related to India's military, strategic, and tactical matters was being obtained, posing a significant threat to India's internal and external security,” the release said Read: Honey-trapped DRDO scientist with ISI contacts: Who is Pradeep Kurulkar?The release further noted that the officials collected evidence through electronic and physical surveillance and found that Satendra Sival, son of Jayveer Singh, residing in Shahmahiuddinpur village, Haapur district, Haapur, who is appointed as MTS in the MEA and currently stationed at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, is involved in anti-India activities under the influence of ISI handlers Read: 'ISIS terrorist' Wajihuddin from UP arrested in Chhattisgarh after 24-hour long search“He is implicated in the network of ISI handlers, providing crucial confidential information related to the diplomatic and military activities of India, in exchange for monetary incentives,” it added Sival was summoned to the ATS field unit in Meerut as per regulations and interrogated, during which he admitted to his involvement in the offence after thorough questioning Siwal has been arrested under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923 seized during the operation include 2 mobile phones, 1 Aadhar card, 1 PAN card, 1 identification document, and INR 600 in cash.(With inputs from ANI)
