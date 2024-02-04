Chiranjeevi Hosts Party For Being Honoured With Padma Vibhushan; Telangana CM Revanth Reddy And Many Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, who was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, threw a party that was attended by various celebrities and politicians. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also among the distinguished visitors. A video circulating on social media shows the Telangana Chief Minister congratulating the actor and cutting cake with him and his family.

In the video, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, who was with his wife Upasana Konidela, was also seen shaking hands with the Telangana Chief Minister politician Konda Vishweshar Reddy, his wife Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Upasana's parents, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and producer Dil Raju also attended the meal.

Also Read:

Akshay Kumar falls prey to Deepfake video; asks team to take appropriate legal action

Meanwhile, on the job front, Chiranjeevi is preparing to light up the screen with his performance in the forthcoming flick Vishwambara. The film's creators revealed the release date on social media, along with a beautiful poster. He also shared a video of his rigorous training.

He last appeared in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Meher Ramesh directed the film, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shawar Ali, and Sushanth. The picture didn't do well at the box office.

Also Read:

Poonam Pandey fakes death: 3 crimes she is guilty of

Chiranjeevi mostly works as a producer and former politician. He has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. He has appeared in several films, including Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma, and 47 Natkal/47.