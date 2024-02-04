World Cancer Day 2024: From Awareness To Action-Let Us Unite Against Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Every year, we observe World Cancer Day on February 4th with a commitment to its broader theme – 'Close the care gap' (2022-2024). This gap manifests in various forms – gaps in patient awareness, healthcare access and affordability, and shortcomings at the policy level, leaving patients behind in their fight against cancer. Many also need the right treatment but lack financial or expert support in their cancer journey. This extends to education as well. To bridge these gaps, collective action is required as cancer is a global challenge, and we must unite to address it.



In India alone, cancer incidence has risen by an alarming 11%, with one in every nine individuals with a higher likelihood of developing it in their lifetime. This necessitates immediate intervention. In this regard, prevention remains the best step towards combating this growing threat of cancer.

Do We Know the Causes of Cancer?

Before we move to the prevention of cancer, we must be aware of the causes that are commonly attributed to various types of cancers. Known causes of cancer include tobacco, which can lead to 19 types of cancer, and alcohol, responsible for nearly 9 types. Infections such as Hepatitis B or human papillomavirus (HPV) can also lead to cancer, for which vaccines are already available. Breast cancer is also on the rise, with one in 23 women in urban India likely to suffer from it. Prevention is pivotal, as 30% of cancers can be prevented if caught early.

Another main reason for the increasing cancer incidence is lifestyle changes, with the shift towards a Western lifestyle, diets with junk foods, and chemicals everywhere - in the air, water, and food. Stress, low immunity, lack of physical exercise, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity further contribute to the issue.

Our Fight Against Cancer:

Prevention of Cancer:

The first step towards the prevention of cancer involves avoiding tobacco and limiting the consumption of alcohol, along with vaccination programs to prevent cancer-causing infections. India is ranked highest in cervical cancer cases worldwide and is mainly caused by HPV infection. Thus, vaccination remains the most definite approach against cervical cancer. Educating people on safe sexual practices and the importance of these vaccines, especially for cervical cancer prevention, is highly crucial at this hour. The next-best approach against cancer is screening, as early detection significantly increases the chances of a cure.

The Changing Landscape in Cancer Care:

The treatment landscape for cancer is also rapidly evolving. Advanced surgical techniques like organ preservation and robotic surgery with the integration of AI have revolutionized the field, minimizing pain and recovery time. Targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and gene-level treatments are offering new hope for patients with even the most advanced cancers. Every day, new drugs are being developed and family histories are being charted, enabling personalized treatment. This is leading us closer to a future where cancer is no longer a death sentence.

The narrative is changing – today, most cancers are curable, provided they are detected in stage one or two. Early detection transforms cancer into a manageable disease, akin to any other ailment. By working together to close the care gap, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to beat cancer and live a healthy, fulfilling life.



(This article is authored by Dr. Rajshekhar C Jaka, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Jayanagar, and Malleshwaram.)