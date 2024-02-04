Bengaluru: Liquor Sales Barred For Three Days From February 14 For Teacher's Constituency By-Election

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To ensure a free and impartial atmosphere during the upcoming Bengaluru Teachers Constituency by-election for the Karnataka Legislative Council-2024, the District Collector of Bengaluru City, K.A. Dayananda, has declared a three-day ban on the sale of liquor in the state capital. The prohibition will be enforced from 5:00 pm on February 14th to 6:00 am on February 17th, covering the entire Bengaluru city district, excluding the Police Commissionerate area.

The decision, made under the authority vested in section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise (General Clauses of Charters) Rules, 1967, and section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1967, aims to maintain peace and order during the crucial bye-election. The dry days announcement extends to all liquor transactions throughout the district, to promote a conducive electoral environment.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming Bengaluru Teachers Constituency bye-election scheduled for February 16, 2024, the Returning Officer for the constituency and Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru Division announced that voters in the constituency will be marked with indelible ink on their right-hand middle finger.

The imposition of the model code of conduct, already in effect from January 16 to February 23, covers seven assembly constituencies in the Bangalore city district, including 150-Yelahanka, 152-Battarayanapura, 153-Yeshavantpura, 155-Dasarahalli, 174-Mahadevapura, 176-Bangalore South, and 177-Anekal assembly constituencies.

To address public complaints and grievances related to the elections, a 24/7 Control Room/Grievance Redressal Center has been set up in the Office of the Collector of Bangalore City. Voters, the public, and associations are encouraged to submit their complaints through various channels, including helpline/telephone number 080-22211106, or via e-mail at ....



Complaints can also be lodged through social media platforms and the official websites of the office, such as Facebook - Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban; Instagram - dc_bangalore_urban; Twitter - DC_blrurban.