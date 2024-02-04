Kerala Shocker! Youth In Malappuram Kills And Eats A Cat, Leaves People Horrified

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: In a shocking incident, an Assam native reportedly ate a raw cat in Kuttipuram of Malappuram district. The incident took place at the bus stand on Saturday (Feb 03) evening.

The young man claimed that he ate the cat as he was hungry in response to questions from onlookers about why he was acting in this way. When the police arrived after the event, they bought the young man some food. The people are also perplexed as to why the young man committed this conduct, considering that if he was starving, people would buy and give him food.

Locals realised that the young man was eating the cat's body parts when they saw him eating something near the bus stand and looked into the matter. They asked him to stop eating, however, he did not give ears to them.



According to the locals, the youth had been starving for two days. After eating all the food provided by the police, he soon left the spot. Locals have seen him wandering the area for the past few days. The police stated that they tried to take him to the hospital, however, he did not stay back longer.

