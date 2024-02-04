7 Ways To Be Lucky And Attract Money

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While it is crucial to remember that carrying certain objects in your wallet will not always attract money, some individuals believe in the power of symbolism and good energy. Here are seven symbolic artefacts that some people believe might bring riches.

Citrine is often associated with wealth and abundance in crystal healing traditions. Some believe carrying a small citrine crystal in your wallet can attract financial success.

Choose a tiny object that symbolises your prosperity. It might be a cultural emblem, a success token, or something else financially significant.

In some cultures, the colour red is associated with good luck and prosperity. Tie a small red ribbon or string around your wallet to symbolize attracting financial success.

Green is commonly associated with money and wealth. Some people place a small leaf from a money plant in their wallets to symbolise prosperity.

Choose a lucky charm or emblem. A horseshoe, four-leaf clover, or personal wealth symbol might be used.

Write a wealth and prosperity affirmation on a little piece of paper and put it in your wallet. Reminding yourself "I am abundant" or "Money flows to me effortlessly".