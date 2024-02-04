Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aggression in dogs is influenced by temperament, training, socialisation, and owner responsibility. Some breeds are thought to be more violent owing to their strength, protective instincts, or history. Remember that these breeds have many pleasant, well-behaved dogs. No matter the breed, dogs need responsible ownership and training-seven dog breeds are known for aggression.

Here are seven dog breeds often considered more prone to aggression.

American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier. They are sometimes associated with dog fighting, contributing to negative perceptions.

Rottweilers are powerful and can be protective, making them potentially more assertive if not adequately trained and socialized.

While often used as police or guard dogs, German Shepherds can exhibit territorial and protective behaviours.

Known for their strong-willed nature and high energy levels, Huskies may display aggression if not adequately trained and exercised.

Dobies are known for their loyalty and intelligence, but they can become overly protective without proper training.

Boxers are energetic and strong, and while they are generally good with families, they may become aggressive if not properly trained.



Like Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes are large, strong dogs requiring consistent training and socialization.