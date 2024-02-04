Instability In PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah Ul Haq Raises Concerns Over Coach Reluctance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Misbah ul Haq, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has expressed concerns over the instability and short-sightedness within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), leading to a lack of interest from both foreign and local coaches to work with the board. Misbah, who served as the head coach and chief selector for Pakistan from 2019 to 2021, highlighted the frequent changes in players and coaches based on short-term results or shifts in board management. He emphasized the need for long-term planning in team management, player grooming, and selector roles to establish stability.

Misbah pointed out that uncertainty in the board affects players' confidence and their ability to secure a place in the national team. He urged for a more strategic approach, drawing inspiration from successful cricketing nations with stable systems. Additionally, Misbah supported the idea of having different captains for each cricket format and expressed optimism about Pakistan's performance in T20 cricket, especially in the World Cup. Lastly, he advocated for a rationalised policy on No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in foreign leagues, emphasizing a situation-based approach. Despite the rise of T20 cricket, Misbah affirmed that Test cricket's significance would endure as the pinnacle of the sport.

"If you look at the policies of the board leave alone foreign coaches I don't think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB," he told the media in Karachi.

Misbah is coaching the Hyderabad franchise which has qualified for the ongoing Sindh Premier League in the city.

"Pakistan cricket should not be run in such a haphazard manner and we need to have long term plans for the team management, selectors and grooming of players. Unfortunately in Pakistan a change in the board leadership changes everything," he said.

Misbah said that how can players feel secure and establish themselves in the national team if they are not sure about what is happening in the board.

"I believe you can't make a good team or groom quality players if proper time is not given for this process. We need to look at the systems of some other countries who are successful.”

Misbah also saw no problem in having different captains for all three formats.

"Why not I think you can pick the best captain's as per the needs of the format." He also felt that in T20 cricket, Pakistan will always remain a big threat in the World Cup.

"Our players are also used to conditions in the West Indies so we should be among the front runners." The former skipper also called for rationalizing the policy of NOCs to allow players to play in foreign leagues.

"If a player is free for say two months why shouldn't he be allowed to go and earn money in a league but yes giving permission to players before the World Cup was a big mistake.

"I say have a situation based policy for NOCs and foreign leagues." Misbah also made it clear that interest in Test cricket would never finish as it is the pinnacle of the sport.

"You can say the popularity of T20 cricket has affected ODI cricket but Test format will go on," he said.

