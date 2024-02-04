Karnataka Transport Department Sets Uniform Fare Rates For OLA-Uber Taxis'; See Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to a surge in grievances from commuters over excessive charges, the Department of Transport has issued a groundbreaking directive aimed at bringing fairness and transparency to taxi services. Under the new regulations, the transport fares for various categories of vehicles have been meticulously revised, setting a fixed rate based on the vehicle's value.

The Under Secretary of the Transport Department, Pushpa, has issued an order with immediate effect, stating that vehicles with a value less than 10 lakhs will now be charged at Rs 24 per km for a minimum distance of 4 km. For vehicles valued between 10 lakhs and 15 lakhs, the minimum rate has been fixed at Rs 115 per km and Rs 28 per km thereafter. High-end vehicles above Rs 15 lakhs will be charged at Rs 130 per km, with an additional Rs 32 per km beyond the initial distance.

Additionally, the new fare structure includes provisions for baggage charges. Passengers can enjoy free baggage up to 120 kg, after which a nominal fee of Rs 7 per 30 grams will be applied. Waiting time charges have also been introduced, allowing the first 5 minutes of waiting free of charge, followed by Rs 1 per minute.

In a move to encourage responsible driving hours, the Transport Department has imposed a 10% surcharge on taxis operating between 12 pm and 6 am. Furthermore, to ensure compliance with tax regulations, taxi drivers are now authorized to collect GST toll charges directly from passengers.

The department has explicitly warned against overcharging based on time, emphasizing that only the government-fixed rates should be applied. Any deviation from the mandated fares will result in strict punitive actions.

This development follows widespread complaints from commuters regarding what has been termed as "daylight robbery" by city taxi services. Despite the Karnataka State Road Transport Authority categorizing city taxi services into A, B, C, and D from April 1, 2021, there have been consistent reports of charges being three to four times higher than the rates stipulated by the authority.