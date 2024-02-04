Poonam Pandey's death stunt: Ex-husband Sam Bombay reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay calls model

'boldest Indian woman' after her death stunt. Poonam faked her death to raise cervical cancer awareness.



Poonam Pandey faked her death to promote cervical cancer awareness. Most Internet users disapproved of this harsh measure.

Her ex-husband Sam Bombay branded her the 'boldest Indian lady' for doing this. The Internet criticises Poonam for her fake death, while her ex-husband Sam Bombay defends her.

Not startled by Poonam's death fake, he told Hindustan Times. So glad she did. She lives. Enough for me. Alhamdullilah.”

Sam added, "When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought this can't be."

"Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know.”



Sam Bombay also shared an update on their separation and added, "No, we are not divorced, yet.”

He also said,“I am happy she is still alive. She has a lot to contribute.”



He then added,“If someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that."

He added, "Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated.”