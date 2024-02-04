Explained: Cervical Cancer Facts, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And More (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This week, significant attention has been directed towards Cervical Cancer, a slow-growing cancer that develops in the cervix tissues. The battle against the second most prevalent cancer type among Indian women received a substantial push in Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a major announcement, unveiling plans for HPV vaccination program targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years to combat cervical cancer.

With 511.4 million women aged 15 years and older in India at a high risk of developing cervical cancer, this initiative aims to address a crucial health concern. To delve deeper into the matter, we engaged in a conversation with Dr Pratima Raj , Associate Consultant in Gynaecologic Oncology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.