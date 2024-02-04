India Vs England, 2Nd Test: Shubman Gill Silences Critics With Resounding Century After 11 Months

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill delivered a stellar innings that might secure his position in the Indian Test playing XI, responding emphatically to recent criticism. In the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, the young Indian batsman displayed resilience, stepping up when the top order faltered in the second innings. Facing challenges early on, Gill navigated a difficult period but capitalised on strokes of luck, overcoming a shaky start. Demonstrating increased confidence, he showcased an aggressive batting style, reaching his half-century with authority.

Gill smoothly transitioned between gears, achieving his century in the 52nd over, marking a pivotal moment in his Test career. The innings comes after an 11-month gap without a Test century, addressing concerns about his recent form and solidifying his place in the team amid debates over potential exclusions.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

