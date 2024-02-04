Kalinga Art Festival To Be Held On Feb 9

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, February 4 (IANS): The Kalinga Art Festival will be held from February 9 to February 11 with Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA) being the presenting partner of the festival themed 'Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century.'

The eighth edition will feature 60 exhibitors, major artists, and six discussion sessions. Curated by Ranjan Mallik, this edition features works by artists, curators and speakers including Vijay M Dhore, Lalatendu Rath, Paramita Mahapatra , Prof. Ranjan Kumar Mallik, Panchami Manoo Ukil, Sonia Mallik, Gourhari Rout, Meenaketan Pattnaik, Brundavan Moharana, Priyadarshini Mohanty, Priyadarshani Das Adhikari, Namita Pattnaik, Sangita Pattnaik, Mamata Samantaray, Rabinarana Rath, -Pranab Akhand , Sanjeeb Biswal,-Janardan Paramguru, Sanjay Pattnaik,Rajkishore Moharana, Basen Tudu, Kumar Mishra, Binodini Behera, Durga Madhab Kar, Barsha Barik, Pooja Das, Pritam Nayak, Subhashree Swain, Dibyajyoti Rout, Narendra Majhi, Jyotish Debata, Subhashree P. Sahoo, Rakesh Dey, Bibek Das, Santosh Sahoo, Sanjay Samanta, Atasi Basu, Lipishree Nayak, Sasadhar Pati, Stitadhi Rath, Manaranjan Jena, Pradip Patra, Jagendra Padhi, Pradip Kumar, Umesh Nayak, Smruti Ranjan Nayak, Sushant, Bipin Martha, Subrat Mulick, Ganga Maharana, Sarita, Chintamani Biswal, Chandan Samal, Prabir Dalei, Panchanan Samal, Hrudayanand, Pratap Jena, Jayant Das, Muktipada Nandi, Nitia, Rabi Pradhan, Arun Palur, Subhas Pujhari, Fridus Alam, Kali Padhi.

The exhibition is a testament to Odisha's creative legacy, showcasing a variety of artistic mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and other artists' works.

"For the past eight years, the fair has been a celebration of the very best of Kalingan creativity, and in 2024 we are taking this even further. Complementing the gallery displays, we are also hosting talks and workshops, showcasing the diversity and power of artistic talent from across India," said Kalinga Art Festival Founder, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

