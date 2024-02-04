Israeli airstrikes hit southern Gaza city of Rafah after European calls for protection

(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern Gaza city of Rafah early on Sunday, as reported by Palestinian media. This occurred after European nations called for the protection of the city, which serves as a refuge for approximately one million displaced Palestinians.



According to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency, civilians, including two children, were killed in a strike on a nursery sheltering displaced individuals in Rafah's Al Salah neighborhood. Additional strikes were reported in the southern city of Khan Younis, Deir Al Balah, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.



The assault followed a plea from EU officials and member states for Israel to refrain from striking Rafah, given its high population of displaced Palestinians. On Saturday, fourteen women and children lost their lives in an Israeli strike on a home in Rafah, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.



EU Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell expressed concern over the situation, stating that the attacks were leading to a "very dire situation." Similarly, German Foreign Office Minister Anna Luehrmann strongly cautioned against an attack on the city.



“There are one million people in the south that have been displaced progressively against the Egyptian border,” Mr Borrell stated.



“They claimed that they were safe zones, but in fact what we see is that the bombing affecting the civilian population continues,” he further mentioned.

