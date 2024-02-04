Gujarat Man Gets Notice For 'Unlawful' Roof Temple With Modi, Yogi Statues

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankleshwar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Bharuch Urban Area Authority (BAUDA) in Gujarat has initiated a legal action against resident Mohanlal Gupta for constructing an unapproved temple-like structure atop his residential building in the Gadkhol village in Ankleshwar which feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The contentious structure, featuring life-sized statues of PM Modi and CM Yogi as temple guardians, has sparked legal scrutiny and public debate.

Gupta, known locally for his scrap trading business, has transformed the terrace of his two-storey dwelling into a shrine, complete with statues of deities Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, alongside the political figures.

The elaborate setup, however, came under the scanner after a citizen, Mansukh Rakhashiya, alerted the local authorities, suggesting the religious edifice was a strategic facade to prevent the demolition of an unauthorised additional floor.

Responding to these allegations, BAUDA officials conducted an on-site inspection on February 3 and issued a seven-day ultimatum to Gupta. He is required to furnish legitimate documentation affirming the legality of his building.

--IANS

janvi/dpb