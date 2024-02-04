Crime Branch Serves Notice To Atishi Over MLA 'Buying' Allegations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday served notice to Delhi Minister Atishi with regard to allegations that the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs.

Earlier in the day, when the police team had reached Atishi's residence, she had directed her officer to receive the notice, as per sources.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office had received summons from Delhi Police.

“An enquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch, on a complaint received in respect to the allegations made by you that BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to sitting MLAs of AAp for leaving the party and to join the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X (formerly Twitter) on 27.01.2014,” reads the Crime Branch notice served to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The notice said that the plain reading of the said tweet indicates that the Chief Minister is privy to certain information regarding commission of a cognisable offence.

“Therefore, you are hereby requested to provide answers to the questionnaire endorsed herewith by 05.02.2024 to the office of undersigned at Central Range, Crime Branch, second Floor, Police Station Kamla Market Building, New Delhi,” read the notice signed by ACP Pankaj Arora.

It added that any additional/supplementary information that you may wish to share or which may be deemed by you to be of any assistance for the enquiry, may either be tendered in writing or can be got recorded by the undersigned on the date and venue mentioned above.

On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal's residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations.

Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

--IANS

ssh/dan