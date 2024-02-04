America intensifies technological warfare, targets Chinese AI advancement

(MENAFN) The longstanding decision by the United States to engage in a technological rivalry with China appears to be irreversible, with a relentless stream of measures being regularly announced to broaden the scope of the ongoing battle. Almost every month brings forth new initiatives from Uncle Sam's country, each aimed at furthering the clash on the technological front, with the latest focus being on curbing Chinese advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).



In the initial stages of this technological struggle, the United States concentrated its efforts on reigning in prominent Chinese technology giants in the realms of phones and communications equipment, exemplified by its crackdown on companies such as Huawei and ZTE. However, a significant shift occurred in Washington's objectives as generative artificial intelligence took center stage, becoming the primary battleground for the ongoing technological war between the two nations.



The latest chapter in this saga unfolded in 2023 when the U.S. decided to tighten restrictions on the accessibility of advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies. This marked a pivotal moment in the intensification of technological hostilities, signaling a strategic move by the U.S. to stifle Chinese advancements in AI by controlling crucial components.



As 2024 dawned, the technological friction between America and China reached new heights. In the early days of the year, the Dutch company ASML made headlines by responding to fresh American restrictions, which aimed to impede the sale of specific types of chip manufacturing machines to Chinese companies. This move added another layer to the already complex landscape of technological confrontation, indicating the U.S.'s unwavering commitment to restraining Chinese advancements in artificial intelligence and maintaining a competitive edge in this critical arena. The global tech landscape continues to be shaped by the evolving dynamics of this high-stakes technological rivalry.

MENAFN04022024000045015682ID1107806770