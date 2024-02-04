Turkey begins housing distribution year following devastating earthquake

(MENAFN) In a significant step towards recovery, Turkey marked a solemn yet hopeful occasion on Saturday as thousands of individuals whose homes were ravaged by a catastrophic earthquake a year ago received the keys to their newly completed homes. The earthquake, which struck southern Turkey on February 6, 2023, stands as the worst disaster in the country's modern history, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people across 11 provinces and displacing millions.



The symbolic handover ceremony took place in Hatay, the province most profoundly impacted by the earthquakes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the crowd, announced the delivery of 7,275 homes in Hatay alone, emphasizing that an additional 40,000 homes would gradually be distributed across the region as their construction is completed. Erdogan expressed a commitment to delivering approximately 75,000 homes over the next two months, with a larger goal of providing a total of 200,000 homes throughout the year.



Urban Development Minister Mehmet Oz Haseki, in a statement to reporters the day before the ceremony, revealed that approximately 680,000 homes were destroyed in the earthquake-affected areas. He further noted that 390,000 families had been registered to receive homes that would be constructed in the region. In the aftermath of the earthquake, Erdogan had pledged to build 319,000 new homes by February 2024 and an ambitious total of 680,000 homes by the following year.



As the country continues its efforts to rebuild and restore normalcy for those affected by the earthquake, the housing distribution signifies a crucial milestone in fulfilling the promises made to the disaster-stricken communities. The ongoing commitment to reconstruction remains a testament to Turkey's resilience and determination to heal the wounds inflicted by the tragic events of the past year.

