Farmers protest at Frankfurt airport against diesel tax changes

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, a significant number of farmers voiced their opposition to proposed changes in taxes on diesel fuel, leading to the closure of roads leading to Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest. City police reported that in the morning, commuters were warned of potential "traffic disturbances around the airport," advising the use of public transportation.



As the day progressed, estimates from the police indicated that around 400 tractors participated in the demonstration, while the Farmers' Association in the state of Hessen claimed that about a thousand agricultural vehicles were involved. By noon, the organizers officially concluded the demonstration at the airport, leading to the removal of all temporary obstacles.



A spokesperson for the Hesse Farmers' Association reassured that the protest unfolded peacefully. The strategic decision to conduct the demonstration around the airport was made to draw attention to the farmers' concerns about the proposed agricultural diesel tax reform and its potential impact on their competitiveness. Notably, access paths to the airport stations were left open, allowing passengers to navigate through.



This protest is part of a larger mobilization movement among German farmers, highlighting their collective stance against the proposed agricultural diesel tax reforms. As tensions surrounding the issue persist, farmers continue to use demonstrations as a means to advocate for their interests and emphasize the importance of their role in the agricultural sector.

