Iraq negates prearranged collaboration with US on recent strikes

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Baghdad refuted any prearranged collaboration with the United States regarding its recent airstrikes in Iraq.



Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi revealed that American aircraft conducted bombings on Iraqi bases located in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, as well as nearby civilian neighborhoods.



Consequently, "the American administration committed a new aggression against the sovereignty of Iraq," an Iraqi news agency reported citing Awadi.



“This blatant aggression led to the death of 16 people, including civilians, in addition to 25 wounded, and also caused losses and damage to residential buildings and property,” the representative further mentioned.



He alleged that the American side engaged in deception "by announcing prior coordination to commit this aggression."



The United States initiated airstrikes on Friday targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, following a suicide drone attack that resulted in the deaths of three American troops in Jordan.



According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), over 85 targets were struck using more than 125 precision munitions.



Late Friday, a weapons depot associated with the Hashd al-Shaabi Shiite militia force was reportedly hit in a US attack in western Iraq, as per a Telegram post affiliated with the Nujaba Movement, an Iran-backed Shiite militia group in Iraq.

