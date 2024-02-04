Oil prices record weekly drops amid financial signs, geopolitical factors

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a week of losses, influenced by various factors that weighed on market sentiment. One significant driver was the robust jobs report data from the United States, which diminished the likelihood of interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy. The prospect of higher interest rates tends to weaken economic growth and subsequently dampen demand for crude oil.



Adding to the downward pressure on oil prices was the reported decline in economic growth in China and the potential easing of tensions in the Middle East. Both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate crude witnessed a collective drop of approximately seven percent over the course of the week.



In Friday's trading, Brent crude futures saw a decrease of USD1.37, or 1.7 percent, settling at USD77.33 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures experienced a decline of USD1.54, or two percent, settling at USD72.28 per barrel.



The prevailing concern about higher interest rates, which could stifle economic growth and, consequently, reduce oil demand, is expected to persist in major economies like the United States and the eurozone in the near future. This sentiment was reinforced by Friday's data, revealing that US companies added more jobs than anticipated in January, thereby reducing the likelihood of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The resultant surge in the dollar against major currencies further underscored the impact of this economic data.



Additionally, a European Central Bank policymaker emphasized on Friday that it was premature to consider cutting interest rates in the eurozone, contributing to the overall landscape of expectations for global monetary policy. The complex interplay of economic indicators and geopolitical developments is shaping the trajectory of oil prices, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the energy market.

