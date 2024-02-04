US stock indices experience WoW gains, S&P 500 hits record high

(MENAFN) US stock indices demonstrated a collective upswing throughout the week, spurred by a notable surge in Friday's trading session. The Standard & Poor's 500 index, in particular, marked its all-time high at the week's close, propelled by robust corporate profits and a favorable US jobs report for January, instilling confidence in the resilience of the US economy.



Over the course of the week, the indices collectively experienced positive momentum. The Standard & Poor's 500 index saw a noteworthy increase of 1.38 percent, reaching the level of 4958.61 points. Simultaneously, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a gain of 1.43 percent, culminating at 38654.42 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index also participated in the upward trend, rising by 1.12 percent throughout the week and reaching 15,628.95 points.



The final trading day of the week, Friday, witnessed further gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased by 52.35 points or 1.07 percent, contributing to its record-setting performance. The Nasdaq Composite Index exhibited a robust rise of 267.31 points, equivalent to 1.74 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a more modest increase of 133.86 points, representing a 0.35 percent uptick.



The buoyancy in US stock indices reflects the positive market sentiment fueled by strong corporate performance and optimistic economic indicators. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they navigate the dynamic landscape of financial markets.

