Keep US And Japanese Strategic Ambiguity

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After the Taiwan Strait crisis of 1954-55, the US brought into force the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with Taipei. The treaty was never intended to be a war-fighting pact. It was designed to boost Taiwan's morale and to tie the hands of Chiang Kai-shek, who was always scheming to involve the US in his attempts to return to China.

Both president Dwight Eisenhower and secretary of state John Foster Dulles did not trust Chiang or Beijing .

Thus they built strategic ambiguity into the treaty to keep both Taipei and Beijing guessing about the circumstances under which the US might intercede in a cross-strait military conflict. Since the 1950s, each successive US administration has adopted a version of strategic ambiguity.

Just as the US understood that Chiang wanted US support to return to China, another aspect emerged when the US was concerned that Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian sought to involve the US military to gain Taiwan independence. Never being sure of the US response, strategic ambiguity help prevent adventurism by Chiang and Chen .