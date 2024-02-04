Romantic Getaway Resorts For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 04 (IANSlife) Embark on a journey to passion-filled escapes with these five resorts that redefine romance. Nestled in picturesque settings, each destination offers a perfect blend of luxury, intimacy, and breathtaking landscapes, promising an unforgettable romantic getaway. From secluded beachfront paradises to lush mountain retreats, these resorts set the stage for love to blossom amid unparalleled beauty and tranquility.

Vythiri Resort, Wayanad, Kerala

Nestled amidst the rich landscapes of Wayanad, Vythiri Resort offers unique treehouse accommodations, creating a romantic escape for couples in the tranquil Western Ghats. This exquisite jungle retreat is located in Wayanad, a predominantly mountainous district in northern Kerala, South India. Set beneath a vast canopy of lush tropical rainforest, immerse yourself in nature's beauty alongside amphibians, birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, flowering plants, and butterflies that inhabit the dense Vythiri rainforest. The allure of exploration, joy, and elevation awaits, promising a captivating experience for your body, mind, and soul.

Evolve Back's Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg

Evolve Back's Chikkana Halli Estate in Coorg offers a luxurious romantic retreat amidst 300 acres of lush coffee and spice farms. The Kodava-inspired villas with private pools provide an intimate escape, complemented by activities like guided nature walks, spa treatments, and outdoor adventures. The restaurant goes beyond typical accommodations, offering a range of activities and dining experiences that cater to diverse preferences. For an added touch of romance, special dining experiences under the stars or by the lake are available, making Evolve Back Coorg the perfect destination for a blissful Valentine's Day getaway for couples seeking luxury, nature, and culture in one idyllic location.

Glenburn Tea Estate & Boutique Hotel, Darjeeling, West Bengal

Nestled against the Himalayan backdrop, Glenburn Tea Estate provides a charming retreat for couples, showcasing colonial allure, tea gardens, and picturesque views that make it a perfect destination. Glenburn is a serene plantation retreat perched on a hillock overlooking the River Rungeet, high in the Himalayas, with the majestic Kanchenjunga mountain range in the distance.

Zuri White Sands Resort, Goa

Situated on the untouched Varca Beach, Zuri White Sands Resort in Goa offers an enchanting beachfront escape. Indulge in luxury with its upscale accommodations, relish the coastal flavours through beachside dining, and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, creating an idyllic haven for couples seeking a romantic retreat in Goa's scenic beauty.

Discover unforgettable moments at these romantic getaway resorts, where each detail is crafted for a truly meaningful experience. Going beyond basic accommodations, each resort carries a unique charm that celebrates the essence of love. Wrap up your romantic escapade with a laid-back and delightful Valentine's Day, enjoying the comfortable ambience these exceptional destinations have to offer. Here's to a Valentine's Day filled with relaxation and delight, surrounded by the comforting ambience of these extraordinary destinations.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

os/ tb