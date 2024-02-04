Oil products’ loading, unloading in Iran rises by 4 percent in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) According to the announcement by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the loading and unloading activities of oil products in the country's ports experienced a four percent increase during the initial ten months of the present Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The PMO reported that over 91 million tons of oil products were handled during this ten-month period.



Furthermore, the PMO disclosed that the overall loading and unloading operations in Iran's ports saw an eight percent rise during the first ten months of the current year compared to the same timeframe in the past year. This amounted to 194,078,457 tons of commodities being loaded and unloaded across the ports during the specified duration. Additionally, within the container sector, loading and unloading operations witnessed a six percent year-on-year increase.



Data from the Transport and Urban Development Ministry indicated a substantial growth in the loading and unloading of goods in Iran's ports during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400, which ended on March 20, 2023. Comparatively, there was a 17 percent increase recorded, with loading and unloading activities reaching 152.91 million tons during the aforementioned period. This marked an uptrend from the preceding year, where the figure stood at 130.69 million tons. These statistics underscore the upward trajectory in Iran's maritime trade activities and port operations, reflecting the evolving dynamics and growing significance of the country's maritime sector.

