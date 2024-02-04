Three Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete On Last Day Of Grand Slam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, three more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the Grand
Slam held in Paris, the capital of France.
Azernews reports that Vugar Talibov, Eljan Hajiyev (both 90 kg)
and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will test their strength on the last
day of the competition.
90 kg.
Vugar Talibov - Mariano Coto Bersier (Argentina)
Elcan Hajiyev - Sanshiro Murao (Japan)
+100 kg.
Ushangi Kokauri - Boubacar Mane (Guinea-Bissau) / Clement Musumadi
(Democratic Republic of the Congo) with the winner
It should be noted that earlier Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) won a
silver medal.
