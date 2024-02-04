               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Three Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete On Last Day Of Grand Slam


2/4/2024 3:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, three more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the Grand Slam held in Paris, the capital of France.

Azernews reports that Vugar Talibov, Eljan Hajiyev (both 90 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will test their strength on the last day of the competition.

90 kg.
Vugar Talibov - Mariano Coto Bersier (Argentina)
Elcan Hajiyev - Sanshiro Murao (Japan)

+100 kg.
Ushangi Kokauri - Boubacar Mane (Guinea-Bissau) / Clement Musumadi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) with the winner

It should be noted that earlier Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) won a silver medal.

