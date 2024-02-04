Enemy Makes 104 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders shelled 22 settlements over the past day - 104 attacks were recorded, and residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that there were 80 artillery attacks on the territory of

Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

In addition, the Russians carried out an airstrike on Novodarivka, shelled Verkhnya Tersa with MLRS, and attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne ta Lobkove, with 22 drones, the RMC added.

There were six reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

As reported, on February 2, the Russian army struck 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.