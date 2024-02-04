EU member states unanimously support landmark AI legislation

(MENAFN) In a historic move, European Union member states have given their unanimous approval to groundbreaking legislation that aims to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) globally. The approval comes after intense negotiations, reflecting the delicate balance sought between fostering innovation and ensuring security in the deployment of AI technologies.



The announcement of this political agreement, reached in December between the EU countries and members of the European Parliament, was made by the ambassadors of the twenty-seven nations. The legislation, titled "Artificial Intelligence Law," was initially presented by the European Commission in April 2021, marking a significant step towards creating a comprehensive legal framework for AI within the EU.



The momentum behind the legislative push gained added impetus with the emergence of the "GPT Chat" program in late 2022. Developed by the California-based startup OpenAI, this program showcased the extraordinary capabilities of AI, allowing it to generate theses, poems, or translations within seconds. The widespread adoption and recognition of such AI systems underscored the urgency of addressing the regulatory aspects of this rapidly advancing technology.



While AI brings immense potential, it also introduces various risks, notably highlighted by systems capable of creating highly realistic but fake images. The fear of the technology being exploited for the dissemination of misleading information and manipulation of public opinion has added urgency to the establishment of robust regulatory frameworks.



Noteworthy is the distinction of the European legal framework in terms of its scope. While other countries, including China, have implemented rules targeting AI, the EU's approach sets a unique standard. The approval of this legislation marks a crucial milestone in the global conversation around AI regulation, positioning the European Union as a trailblazer in shaping responsible and comprehensive governance for artificial intelligence technologies.

