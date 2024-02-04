Geely Automotive expands constellation satellites to improve navigation and connectivity

(MENAFN) China's Geely Automotive Holding Group has announced the successful launch of 11 satellites into low Earth orbit, marking its second venture into space. The satellites were deployed from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Geely aims to bolster its capabilities in providing precise navigation for self-driving cars through an extended satellite network.



According to the company's statement, this recent launch is part of a larger initiative, with plans to have 72 satellites in orbit by 2025 and a long-term goal of establishing a constellation comprising 240 satellites. The first launch occurred in June 2022, solidifying Geely's commitment to advancing its satellite infrastructure.



Beyond supporting high-precision positioning for autonomous vehicles, Geely envisions its satellite network serving diverse business functions, including connectivity to the consumer electronics sector. This strategic move aligns with the company's broader vision for enhancing the capabilities of self-driving technology and expanding its influence in the growing field of satellite-based services.



In a notable shift, China's traditionally military-dominated satellite networks have seen the entrance of private entities into the space sector since the government permitted private investment in 2014. Geely's foray into satellite technology exemplifies this trend, with other commercial companies, often backed by local governments, also entering the sector. While the majority focus on satellite manufacturing, some are exploring the development of small launch vehicles, including reusable rockets.



Geely's ambitious satellite constellation project underscores the broader trend of collaboration between the automotive and space industries in advancing technological capabilities. As the company looks to the future, its growing satellite network not only promises to revolutionize self-driving car navigation but also establishes a foundation for a multifaceted connectivity ecosystem with applications across various sectors.

