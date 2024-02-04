Key central banks worldwide opt to keep policy rates unchanged

(MENAFN) During their initial monetary policy meetings of 2024, major central banks worldwide opted to keep their policy rates unchanged, signaling a shift towards more "dovish" expectations for the new year. This marked a departure from the "hawkish" stance that had prevailed in most global economies for nearly two years.



While the pandemic's adverse impacts on production and supply chains, alongside escalating geopolitical tensions, contributed to a global uptick in inflation, including among developed nations, recent central bank meetings underscored the end of "hawkish" policies.



As the new year commenced, there was a notable strengthening of "dovish" sentiment globally, slated to take effect from March. However, this sentiment waned following the release of central bank policy statements, coupled with the anticipation that major central banks would delay interest rate cuts beyond market expectations.



During its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference, the Federal Reserve opted to maintain its policy rate unchanged, consistent with expectations, at a 23-year high ranging from 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. In a recent statement, the Fed highlighted that recent indicators suggest steady expansion in economic activity, noting that while employment gains have slowed since early last year, they remain robust.



Following the policy decisions, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that FOMC members believe the policy rate has likely reached its peak. He suggested that it would be appropriate to initiate rate cuts in 2024, provided the economic situation remains in line with expectations.



In response to these developments, the probability of the Fed's first rate cut in March stood at 53 percent before Powell's statements, but subsequently decreased to 35 percent. Additionally, there is a 92 percent probability estimated for the Fed to commence interest rate cuts during the May meeting. These adjustments reflect market reactions to Powell's remarks and the evolving economic landscape.

