Ira Khan Shares Pics Of Her Honeymoon In Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared pictures from her honeymoon with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage legally in Mumbai on January 3 and followed it up with wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Ira gave a peek into her honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare as she shared a host of pictures.

The pictures featured their beach outings, romantic pool dates, a shirtless picture of Nupur, in which he can be seen nailing a headstand at their hotel. She posted some more pictures of Nupur doing a headstand in different locations – on the beach and during a hike. Ira and Nupur also posed together in selfies.

Ira wrote in the caption:“How was your honeymoon?” I love you @nupur_popeye. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic... doesn't matter. As long as it's with you.”

After their big grand wedding in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur headed to Mumbai and hosted a wedding reception on January 13 for the celebs.

The reception was held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Aamir's family including his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, the newlyweds, and Nupur's family.

Earlier, Ira shared pictures with her father Aamir Khan from her mehendi ceremony. She wrote in the caption, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties.”

Aamir recreated Ira's tattoos as mehendi design on his palm which consisted of a star, a moon and a sun. The post also has a picture of Aamir kissing Ira on her cheeks.

--IANS

aa/kvd