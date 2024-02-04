Turkey assigns Fatih Karahan as new central bank governor

(MENAFN) Fatih Karahan has been appointed as the new governor of Turkey’s central bank, following the resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan late Friday, with the official announcement made early Saturday. Karahan, aged 42, had been serving as the deputy governor of the bank since July 28 before assuming the governorship.



Karahan's educational background includes graduating from the mathematics and industrial engineering department at Bogazici University in Turkey. He further pursued his academic endeavors by obtaining a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to his recent appointment, Karahan held various notable positions, including economist, team leader of labor and product market studies, and monetary policy advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



In addition to his roles at the Federal Reserve, Karahan also contributed to academia by serving as a lecturer at prestigious institutions such as Columbia and New York Universities. His professional journey also extended to the corporate sector, where he assumed the role of senior economist at Amazon and eventually rose to the position of principal economist within the company.



Hafize Gaye Erkan, who had been at the helm of Turkey’s central bank since June 8, 2023, tendered her resignation late Friday, leading to the appointment of Fatih Karahan as her successor. Karahan's appointment represents a significant development in the leadership of Turkey’s central bank amid ongoing economic dynamics and policy considerations.

