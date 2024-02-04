Bank of England’s Governor dismisses AI job destruction concerns

(MENAFN) Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stressed on Friday the substantial economic potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and dismissed concerns that AI would be a "mass destroyer of jobs."



His comments came in the wake of the Bank of England's choice to keep UK interest rates steady at 5.25 percent.



During an interview with a US-based news agency, Bailey discussed the role of AI in the workforce, drawing on his expertise as an economic historian. He highlighted that throughout history, economies have adeptly adjusted to technological progress, with job functions evolving in tandem with innovation.



"I'm an optimist," said Bailey, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between humans and machines. He voiced his confidence in workers' capacity to integrate and collaborate with emerging technologies, emphasizing that the synergy between human intellect and AI results in superior outcomes compared to either operating in isolation.



While recognizing the concerns arising from the emergence of generative AI, policymakers worldwide are grappling with the multifaceted implications of these technologies. Beyond their effects on employment, there is increasing apprehension about AI's capacity to disseminate misinformation, exacerbated by its tendency to generate nonsensical content.



In response to these broader implications, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently sounded a cautionary note, indicating that nearly 40 percent of jobs worldwide could be affected by the proliferation of AI.

