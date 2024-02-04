Brazil’s industrial output sees incline of 1.1 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) Official data released on Friday revealed that Brazil's industrial production experienced a notable increase of 1.1 percent in December compared to the previous month, marking the fifth consecutive month of expansion. This growth exceeded expectations, as analysts had anticipated a more modest 0.3 percent increase following a 0.7 percent rise in November. According to the Institute of Geography and Statistics, three out of the four major economic categories and 14 out of 25 industrial activities demonstrated growth in production compared to November.



The surge in industrial output was primarily driven by the manufacturing of clothing and accessories, which experienced a remarkable increase of 14.5 percent, along with a substantial leap of 9.1 percent in the production of food products, as reported by the institute. On an annual basis, industrial output in December 2023 expanded by 1 percent compared to the same month in 2022, surpassing market estimates by a considerable margin.



Analysts had expected the annual figure to show a modest increase of 0.1 percent, following a 1.3 percent rise in November year-on-year. The stronger-than-expected performance in December reflects positive momentum in Brazil's industrial sector, highlighting resilience and potential opportunities for economic growth. These figures provide valuable insights into the dynamics of Brazil's industrial landscape, serving as key indicators for policymakers and economists assessing the trajectory of the country's economy.



