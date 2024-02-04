(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's celebratory tweet declaring a "great day for Europe" following an agreement at the European Council faced a stark contrast as European Union farmers expressed their discontent in Brussels. The city witnessed protests with around 1,300 tractors gathering, accompanied by farmers throwing eggs, lighting fires, and dumping manure, illustrating their frustration. The disconnect between European Union leaders' priorities, symbolized by the barbed wire rolled out to keep farmers at bay, and the struggles faced by the agricultural community highlights a growing tension within the bloc.



The seemingly celebratory atmosphere in Brussels was marred by the visible dissatisfaction of European Union farmers, who chose to protest rather than celebrate the leaders' priorities. The discontent reflects a deeper crisis, one that is acknowledged by the farmers themselves. The decision to blockade the streets of Brussels instead of national highways in their home countries underscores a deliberate attempt to draw attention to their concerns at the heart of European Union decision-making.



The article delves into the disconnection between the European Union leadership's declarations of success and the on-the-ground realities faced by farmers. It emphasizes the homegrown nature of the crisis, with farmers realizing that their protests in Brussels have garnered significant public support. The report also draws attention to the economic leverage employed by European Union leaders, such as the threat of national economic "blackmail," as highlighted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Overall, the article sheds light on the discontent among European farmers, highlighting their strategic choice to voice their concerns in the heart of European Union governance.





