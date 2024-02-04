US’ economy includes 353K jobs in January, exceeding market expectations

(MENAFN) The US Labor Department reported on Friday that the country's economy added 353,000 jobs in January, surpassing market expectations by a significant margin. Market estimates had predicted a gain of 187,000 nonfarm payrolls for the previous month, making January's job additions a notable deviation from forecasts. Moreover, the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed a substantial upward revision in job additions for December 2023. The initial figure of 216,000 was revised upwards by 117,000 to reach 333,000, indicating even stronger job growth than previously reported.



Despite the robust job additions, the unemployment rate in January remained unchanged at 3.7 percent, marking the third consecutive month at this level compared to the preceding month. Market analysts had anticipated a slight uptick in the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent, but the actual figure matched the previous month's rate. Additionally, the number of unemployed individuals also remained largely stable at 6.1 million, according to the Labor Department's data.



The unexpectedly strong job growth in January reflects a buoyant labor market and underscores the resilience of the US economy amid ongoing challenges and uncertainties. While the unchanged unemployment rate suggests a degree of stability in the labor market, the continued addition of jobs indicates positive momentum and potential opportunities for further economic expansion. These figures provide valuable insights into the state of the US labor market, serving as key indicators for policymakers, economists, and investors assessing the trajectory of the nation's economy.

