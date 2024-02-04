Florida transfers troops to prevent migrant incursion

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the deployment of members of the Florida National Guard to assist Texas in what he terms as repelling an "invasion" of illegal immigrants. The decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to prevent Texas from sealing its border. Approximately 1,000 soldiers from the Florida National Guard will be sent to Texas, joined by members of the Florida State Guard, along with around 90 personnel from various Florida law enforcement agencies already stationed at the border.



Governor DeSantis, known for his strong stance on border security, emphasized the states' right to defend their sovereignty. In a statement released on Thursday, he stated, "States have every right to defend their sovereignty, and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border. Our reinforcements will help Texas add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border. We don’t have a country if we don’t have a border."



The move follows President Joe Biden's executive orders during his first week in office, which repealed several of former President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions. Consequently, illegal crossings at the United States-Mexico border have surged, with a record 302,000 people caught crossing the 2,000-mile border in December alone, and over 10 million entering the United States since 2021. Under the Biden administration's 'catch and release' policy, apprehended migrants are immediately released into the United States with orders to appear at immigration hearings scheduled years into the future.



Texas, sharing over 1,200 miles of border with Mexico, took proactive measures in 2021 by deploying national guardsmen and constructing razor wire obstacles at popular crossing points. In response, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against the state, leading to a Supreme Court ruling last month that granted federal agents access to remove the razor wire at the border. The deployment of Florida troops underscores the intensifying debate on border security and immigration policies, with states taking active roles in shaping their response to the challenges at the United States-Mexico border.





MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107806687