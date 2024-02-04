Architect of sanctions imposed on Russia resigns

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Elizabeth Rosenberg, one of the principal architects behind the extensive sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, is reportedly leaving her position at the United States Treasury, as reported by Bloomberg on Friday. According to the media outlet, Rosenberg is departing to explore opportunities in the private sector.



Rosenberg has played a crucial role in shaping and implementing sanctions against Moscow, including measures such as freezing sovereign bank assets and imposing a price cap on Russian oil, according to Bloomberg. Her influence extended globally, as she reportedly visited around 25 countries, advocating for compliance with Washington's punitive measures.



Her departure from the role of assistant secretary covering terrorist financing and financial crimes is set to be effective on Friday, marking the conclusion of her tenure. As per the Treasury website, Rosenberg was responsible for leading and coordinating policies related to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and the use of targeted financial measures to advance United States national security.



Notably, in addition to her involvement in the sanctions against Russia, Rosenberg is said to have played a significant role in overseeing measures against other nations, including Libya, Syria, and Burma during her tenure.



The move comes amid the backdrop of extensive sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies on Russia since the beginning of Moscow's military offensive against Kiev in February 2022. While these sanctions have been substantial, they have not led to the anticipated crippling of the Russian economy. Acknowledging their limitations, several top-ranking Western and Ukrainian officials have pointed to the challenges posed by the refusal of countries like China and others in the Global South to align with Western sanctions, contributing to their less-than-expected impact. Rosenberg's departure raises questions about potential shifts in the United States approach to sanctions and the broader geopolitical landscape surrounding Russia.



