Orban associated to agricultures demonstration

(MENAFN) A recent report by the Financial Times suggests that close associates of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are purportedly behind the organization of farmers' protests that have taken place in Brussels and other European Union states over the past week. According to the publication, Prime Minister Orban personally met with protesters in Brussels, expressing support for what he referred to as "the voice of the people."



The farmers, numbering in the thousands, have gathered in Brussels, picketing the European Union Parliament building, burning pallets and piles of manure, and engaging in acts of protest, including hurling eggs, stones, and fireworks. The demonstration has also involved the blockade of Brussels using approximately 1,300 tractors. Similar protests have unfolded in other European Union countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Poland. The farmers are rallying against European Union agriculture policies, environmental standards, and escalating fuel prices. Additionally, they are drawing attention to the perceived threat posed to their livelihoods by inexpensive Ukrainian imports.



The Financial Times report claims that Orban has connections to nationalist movements across the European Union, as well as involvement in the orchestration of the recent farmers' protests. The publication alleges that Hungary's National Rally party received a loan from a Hungarian bank linked to Orban's associates. Furthermore, Budapest is said to have funded anti-immigration advertisements on YouTube in Poland ahead of last year's parliamentary elections.



The Financial Times specifically points to a think tank, the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), chaired by a close aide of Prime Minister Orban, as the organizer of the farmers' protests. Balazs Orban, who has served as the political director to the Hungarian prime minister and is no relation to Viktor Orban, chairs the Budapest-based college. The revelation raises questions about the extent of Orban's influence in shaping dissent and protests across the European Union, as well as the potential political motivations behind these actions.





