Pentagon director confesses trying to conceal illness from Biden

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin publicly apologized for attempting to conceal his recent battle with cancer, acknowledging that he even kept the information from President Joe Biden. Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Austin admitted that he and his staff had made efforts to keep his illness private when he underwent surgery in December, and he expressed regret for not disclosing his cancer diagnosis to the president, his team, and the American people.



Austin, who recently returned to the Pentagon after an extended hospital stay, addressed reporters in his first briefing at the Pentagon in two years. He stated, "I want to be crystal clear, we did not handle this right. I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have told my team and the American people, and I take full responsibility."



The Defense Secretary had been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 15 after facing complications from the surgery, including symptoms of a blood infection. Austin recognized that his position comes with a sacrifice of privacy, stating, "It means losing some of the privacy that most of us expect," but emphasized that the American people have a right to be informed about the health challenges faced by their leaders, even if temporarily affecting their ability to perform duties.



The revelation raises questions about the transparency of top leadership in the United States government and the need for disclosure of health concerns that may impact the performance of critical roles. Austin's public apology indicates a recognition of the importance of openness in leadership and a commitment to a more transparent approach in the future. The incident highlights the delicate balance leaders must navigate between personal privacy and the public's right to know about the health of those entrusted with crucial responsibilities.





