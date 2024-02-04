Zuckerberg issues apology to families badly effected by social media

(MENAFN) In a highly charged Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly apologized to victims and their families who have suffered as a result of the negative impact of his social media platforms. The Facebook founder faced intense scrutiny over issues ranging from the online sexual abuse of teens to instances of digital bullying leading to tragic outcomes such as suicides.



During the hearing, families and victims shared their concerns about various issues related to the harmful effects of social media, including sexual predators, mental health implications, and the addictive nature of these platforms, especially among children and teenagers. Republican Senator Josh Hawley questioned Zuckerberg about whether he had personally compensated any of the affected families, to which Zuckerberg responded, "I don't think so."



Seizing an opportunity to address the victims directly, Zuckerberg expressed his remorse, stating, "I'm sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered." He went on to affirm that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would continue investing in "industry-wide efforts" to safeguard young people.



Zuckerberg pointed to Meta's parental control tools designed to limit the content children can access online.



Lawmakers from both parties took turns questioning Zuckerberg during the hearing, with Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chair of the Judiciary Committee, asserting in his opening remarks that the Meta CEO and certain social media platforms are "responsible for many of the dangers our children face online."



The apology marks a notable shift in tone from Zuckerberg, as he acknowledges the real-world consequences of the platforms he oversees and commits to ongoing efforts to address the issues raised by victims and their families. The Senate hearing reflects the growing concerns surrounding the impact of social media on mental health, online safety, and the well-being of vulnerable individuals, particularly young users.





