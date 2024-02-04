CIA employee who hacked US Wikileaks gets sentenced for 40 years

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, a former CIA software engineer, Joshua Schulte, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison by United States District Court Judge Jesse Furman in New York. The sentencing comes in the wake of Schulte's alleged disclosure of a massive trove of classified information to WikiLeaks, leading to what has been described as the largest theft of United States secrets in the history of the Central Intelligence Agency.



While federal prosecutors had sought a life prison term, the judge opted for a 40-year sentence.



Schulte faced charges including espionage, computer hacking, contempt of court, making false statements to the FBI, and possessing child pornography. The charges stem from Schulte's role as the source behind WikiLeaks' Vault 7 release in 2017, which exposed the CIA's methods for hacking smartphones and other devices, unveiling extensive espionage operations targeting foreign governments, terrorism suspects, and various other entities. The revelations also allegedly triggered a secret CIA plan to either kidnap or assassinate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



The 35-year-old Schulte, who played a pivotal role in creating the hacking tools he later disclosed to WikiLeaks, was arrested in 2018. Among the CIA tactics exposed by the Vault 7 release was an initiative to transform "smart TVs" into listening devices. Prosecutors argued that Schulte was responsible for "the most damaging disclosures of classified information in American history."



The sentencing underscores the gravity of the charges against Schulte and the severe consequences for individuals involved in leaking sensitive national security information. As the case has unfolded, it has raised questions about the balance between government secrecy and transparency, as well as the lengths intelligence agencies go to protect their methods and sources.







