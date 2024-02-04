Russia, China join forces over American bioweapons threat

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, the governments of Russia and China have come together for an inter-agency meeting in Beijing to discuss and share their evaluations of biological security concerns. The focus of the meeting was on addressing the perceived threats posed by bioweapons, particularly those that are purportedly being developed by the United States military.



According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Moscow and Beijing have agreed to collaborate on strengthening the Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention (BTWC). The treaty, signed by 109 nations in 1972, aims to prevent the development and deployment of unconventional armaments. The ministry stated that the meeting affirmed the unity of approaches between Russia and China on biological security, with specific attention paid to the military and biological activities of the United States.



Highlighting the need for closer coordination and constructive interaction, the ministry emphasized that this collaboration would extend to both bilateral formats and relevant multilateral forums, including the BTWC, the United Nations, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



In a joint statement issued in December, Russia, China, and 14 other nations called for the strengthening of the United Nation's oversight of biological and chemical weapons. The statement expressed a strong commitment to condemning the use of toxic chemicals, biological agents, or toxins as weapons, pledging to hold accountable those responsible for such actions.



Both Russia and China have consistently urged greater transparency from the United States and its allies regarding their military biological activities. The recent talks between the two governments placed "particular attention" on the bioweapons activities of the Pentagon, further underscoring the global concern and the joint efforts of Russia and China to address the issue on an international scale.







