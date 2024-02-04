Four Of Family Killed, One Injured In J&K Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) Four members of a family were killed and another injured on Sunday in a road accident in J&K's Udhampur district.

Police said the members were killed and another injured when their car collided with two trucks in the Salora area of the district.

“The car was on its way from Jammu to Udhampur when the tragic accident occurred. The car collided with two trucks resulting in critical injuries to all the five occupants.

“They were rushed to hospital where four of the injured were declared brought dead by the doctors. The fifth injured has been rushed to the government medical college hospital in Udhampur town.

“Those killed have been identified as Nitin Dogra, his wife, Ritu Dogra and their daughters, Khushi Dogra and Vani Dogra.

“The injured is identified as the third daughter, Brinda Dogra,” police said.

