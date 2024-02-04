Turkey revises target for air travel passengers upward for 2024, to reach 230.8M

(MENAFN) Turkey has revised its target for air travel passengers upward for the year, now aiming for 230.8 million passengers compared to the previous target of 222.2 million. According to the recently revised data from the State Airports Authority Directorate (DHMI), compiled by a Turkish news agency, the number of air passengers, including direct transit passengers, is expected to increase by 7.7 percent from 214.2 million in 2023 to 230.8 million in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, this figure is anticipated to rise further to 239.5 million.



Domestic air travel is expected to experience significant growth, with the number of domestic passengers projected to reach 101.7 million in 2024, marking an 11.8 percent increase from 91 million in 2023. By 2025, this figure is expected to climb to 106.2 million. Meanwhile, the number of international passengers, which stood at 122.9 million in the previous year, is forecasted to increase by 4.6 percent to 128.6 million in 2024. Projections indicate that by 2025, the number of international passengers will reach 132.8 million.



The overall air traffic in Turkey recorded 2.1 million aircraft movements in the previous year, including overflights. This figure is expected to rise to 2.3 million in 2024, reflecting the anticipated growth and expansion in air travel within the country. These projections underscore the growing importance of Turkey as a hub for domestic and international air travel, highlighting its role in facilitating connectivity and mobility both within the country and across the globe.

